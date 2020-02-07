Create Conducive Conditions For Africa’s Development, Hon. Malanji Urges Member States

Addis Ababa – 7th February, 2020.

Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Joseph Malanji has called on the Africa Union member states to create conducive environment to support national development.

Speaking at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, Hon Malanji, supported the creation of the African Union Peace Fund to ensure that peace support operations in conflict areas were capacited and did not rely on foreign support.

He also called on the strengthening of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) as it helped build national democratic institutions which guaranteed that differences, disputes, and conflicts were resolved in a peaceful way.

He said this reduced the escalation of civil disputes into armed conflicts and wars.

He said that member states should monitor the AU Master Road Map established to silence the guns by 2020.

He said Zambia had taken several measures including an amnesty given to members of the public holding illegal firearms.

He said Zambia had established mechanisms to curb illegal import, export, stock-piling, and use of fire arms and explosives.

He also said Zambia had set up the National Anti-Terrorism Centre which is mandated to coordinate the detection and response to threats and acts of terrorism.

Issued by:

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza’

First Secretary (Press &Tourism)

Zambia Embassy

Addis Ababa

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Copyright © 2020 ZR.