Hakainde Off To Chilubi Island!

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is on a three day campaign from today ahead of the 13th February, 2020 Chilubi Constituency by election.
“We look forward to interacting with our beloved people of Chilubi and share our vision of hope and help,” he stated.
“We will assure our brothers and sisters in Chilubi that we mean well for them and the nation, and urge them to be part of this historical moment, by voting for our Candidate Mr. Stanslous Chele and our party, in the forth coming bye election,” he ended in a statement that was posted on his Facebook page.
2 Comments
saimbwende
HH you can go to chilubi island hundred times you cant still win an election there. it is a foregone conclusion that PF has alreday retained their seat come rainfall come sunshine
Thomas mwanza
Ha..but saimbwende.. you are busy opening your stinking mouth saying that he will not win as if you can even afford to stand as president and you are a big fool among all… how can you even daer moment such inappropriate state ass hoe..