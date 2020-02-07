PRESS RELEASE: Mwandenga Elected To African Court On Human And People’s Rights (AFCHPR).

Addis Ababa. 7th February, 2020.

The 36th Ordinary Session of Executive Council of the Africa Union Ministers have elected Human Rights Commission of Zambia Chairperson, Mr. Mudford Zacharia Mwandenga as a member to the African Court on Human and People’s Right (AFCHPR).

Mr. Mwandenga was among four other persons elected to the Board. Mr. Mwandenga is a veteran legal practitioner and legal consultant in Zambia.

And Zambia’s delegation leader, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph congratulated Mr. Mwandenga for scooping the position.

Hon. Malanji also thanked African Union member states for supporting Zambia on the candidature of Mr. Mwandenga.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by African countries to ensure protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Issued by:

Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza.

First Secretary (Press and Tourism)

Zambia Embassy

Addis Ababa

Federal Republic of Ethiopia.

