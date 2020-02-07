Sunday Chanda Clarifies Bizwell Mutale’s Alleged Tribal Talk!

“Let’s deal with the specifics, the hottest issue has been, this is what Bizwell Mutale said. Now Bizwell Mutale is a son of the Tonga speaking people. Bizwell Mutale is a product of Pemba district. Bizwell Mutale was speaking to his relatives: his uncles, cousins, his own people, for lack of a better term, and Bizwell Mutale did not speak from without. Bizwell Mutale was asked a question and the question was about a Tonga President,” Mr. Chanda said.

The PF Media Director further reminded the nation that the ruling party does not condone tribal talk. Mr. Chanda was featured on 5FM on Thursday morning where he disclosed that the three PF officials that are said to have issued tribal remarks did not speak on behalf of the party but in their own capacities.

He said for the PF, even after President Lungu has run his race in 2026, tribalism is not going to be a measure.

“It is not going to be a factor on who succeeds or who takes over from President Edgar Lungu in terms of tribe because that is against the DNA of the PF,” he emphasised.

