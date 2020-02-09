Bowman Accuses HH of Working with Seer 1

Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of working with Seer 1 to practice satanism.
The Lusaka Province minister said at a public rally at Lubuto market in Ndola on Saturday that it is clear to see that Mr Hichilema is a satanist and “it is in white and black”.
He also said the PF will not leave power.
“Now we have this guy called Hakainde Hichilema, has lost elections but does not want to give up. Seer 1 works with Hakainde Hichilema. And this has made his leaders and followers to be dunderheads. Come 2021, let me tell you Hakainde Hichilema that where we have reached is what we call ‘munyaku’. You think we can leave the sweet we are feeling now? Bupuba ubo nomba. Hakainde, we are ready for you because our President Edgar Lungu, Commander in Chief, has delivered to the people of Zambia,” Mr Lusambo said.
5 Comments
Fredrick muzeya
U start again Mr Lusaka Mr off pointing out hh who is not concern or after seer1 u are deceiving all your self
RESPECT IS CARDINAL
Mr Honourable sir,are you in order to start calling Mr HH as a Satanist?…….If HH is working with see1,why are you in panic to have Mr Andrew or see1 be deported from south African to Nigeria,secondly why is that Talyali was shown the list of whose whom Andrew met whilst in Zambia?……Thirdly why is that most of pf member are guilty of been mentioned?……..Honourable minister we have just less than to 20 months for reconning-day(casting of votes),my advice to you and government in power is to sell your manifestos to the people of Zambia for 2021,and beyond.A BLESSED DAY TO ALL.
zed
so you think you are going to win again you cadre,actually u are the one who is a satanist with your leader,fuck you
Brics
Why can’t you just tone down and be reasonable enough? That language must not be coming out of an mp, a minister, a leader of the people. Do you think it endears you with the respect you ought to have as a national leader? Misplaced trust, shame on Zambia for having leaders of this kind.
Manta
Comment, we are tired of this kind of politics of blaming innocent people. These cruckes have failed to explain to us Zambians over Seer 1 and his power which they got now they want us to believe in there lies, no.