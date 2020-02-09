Chief Madzimawe Donates Iron Sheets To Luona Primary School

CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Kasenengwa district says traditional leaders should always take a lead in developing their areas.

Recently Chief Madzimawe donated 56 by 10 metres iron sheets to Luona Primary School in

his chiefdom. He said traditional leaders should be responding to people’s developmental requests.

“We can’t wait for the government to do everything for us, we should every now and then ask ourselves what we can do for the government and the government is the people. When we talk about government we are talking about the people and the people we talk about are our own people. So whenever God blesses us we need also to also help the

people,” he said.

Chief Madzimawe said one of his policies was to continue encouraging people to take their children to school.

“The parents can be encouraged to take their children to school when I am am also playing a critical role in helping to make the learning

environment more conducive for our children,” he said.

School head teacher Mary Daka commended the chief for donating the iron sheets. Daka said pupils were learning in unroofed building due to lack of iron sheets.

