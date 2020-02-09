DSTV Legal Suit Takes Off in Lusaka High Court

Power Media Limited has been granted leave to commence court proceedings in South Africa in a matter it has sued DSTV Media Sales for payment of US$10 million for loss of business opportunities.

Power Media Limited and its chief executive officer Luckie Chiyowele have in this case sued DSTV Media Sales, a company that operated in Multichoice City 144 Bram Fischer Drive Randburg, Gauteng 2194, in the Lusaka High Court principal registry,.

Power Media is claiming US$10 million as damages for loss of business opportunities, US$2,000 as damages for defamation of character and reputational damage of Mr Chiyowele.

They are also claiming damages for breach of contract and payment of US$2 million for defamation of character and reputational damage of Mr Chiyowele and a US$15,000 which ITE is owed.

In a statement of claim filed in court, the plaintiffs are further claiming damages from DSTV Media Sales, a company incorporated in South Africa, for breach of contract, any other relief the court may deem fit and costs. They stated that in April 2017, they introduced to the defendants a firm known as PROMASIDOR, who agreed to pay a sponsorship sum of US$50,000 to DSTV Media Sales to sponsor the Mnet’s Zambezi Magic aired talent show called “Dreams” and that PROMASIDOR ‘s adverts were to be flighted in the Dreams Show between November 2017 and March 2018.