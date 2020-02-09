DSTV Legal Suit Takes Off in Lusaka High Court

Power Media Limited has been granted leave to commence court proceedings in South Africa in a matter it has sued DSTV Media Sales for payment of US$10 million for loss of business opportunities.
They stated that in April 2017, they introduced to the defendants a firm known as PROMASIDOR, who agreed to pay a sponsorship sum of US$50,000 to DSTV Media Sales to sponsor the Mnet’s Zambezi Magic aired talent show called “Dreams” and that PROMASIDOR ‘s adverts were to be flighted in the Dreams Show between November 2017 and March 2018.
“This made the plaintiff’s client PROMASIDOR to reduce the sponsorship of US$50,000 to US$35,000 but DStv Media Sales collected the full payment of US$50,000 after having been aware of the payment reduction by PROMASIDOR…DSTV Media Sales owes the 1st plaintiff US$15,000,” the statement of claim further read in part.
The plaintiffs have further stated that they were falsely and maliciously accused by the defendant in various meetings held with ROMASIDOR and Zamtel that Mr Chiwoyele was using sponsorship money for personal use and not the intended purpose.
The plaintiffs stated that the said words in their natural and ordinary meaning meant and were taken to mean that they were fraudulent and dishonest and were seriously injured by the said words and have suffered considerable stress.