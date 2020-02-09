Meet The Dad Who Bought His 10-Year Old Daughter a Vending Machine

Instead of toys, clothes, or gadgets, Reco Oxendine, a father from Pennsylvania, has gifted his 10-year old daughter with her very own vending machine to give her an early start in entrepreneurship. He shared the news on a Facebook post, which has since gone viral with many people congratulating the young entrepreneur!

“I want her to be a boss,” the 28-year old father told Atlanta Black Star. “I want her to understand (the) value of being a business owner at a young age. So, when it comes to her growing up… and she has to make decisions about how she can earn money, she knows that a job isn’t the only way.”

Reco said his daughter has been making entrepreneurial moves since 2016 when they started the business called Candy Lovers. She and her friends went to barbershops, salons, sporting events, and door-to-door to sell candy that they had purchased from Walmart.

Reco used the profits generated from their small business to invest in vending machines. From then on, he has owned and operated a dozen vending machines, and he is now passing on the generational wealth to his daughter.

Aside from deciding the best location for their vending machine, Oxendine and his daughter are also hands-on in determining the best snacks to stock their machine with. They simply asked their target customers what they wanted and listened to them.

Reco also hopes to educate other children like her daughter with the importance of saving and financial literacy through his new video series called Next Uplifted.

Source: blackbusiness.com

If you like this story, share it with a friend and remember to like our Facebook page!

Copyright © 2020 ZR.