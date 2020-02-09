MUZ Goes Ahead To Sign 7% Salary Increment For Workers, Despite It Being Rejected.

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) and other unions have signed the 2020 collective agreement with Mopani Copper Mines at 7% despite the percentage being rejected by miners.
This follows a week of rejection, threats to pull out their membership by miners who expressed displeasure with the 7% salary increment and K500 cushion allowance.
MUZ President Joseph Chewe, Friday afternoon addressed mopani workers before proceeding to sign the collective agreement.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Chewe said the unions were signing the collective agreement unhappy because workers had rejected the percentage.
He was however worried that the displeasure shown by workers could result in low production due to lack of motivation.
Chewe later appealed to Mopani Copper Mine Plc to relook into the new change of shifts which he said has hit miners who used to benefit from overtime pay.
Miners will now work 12 hour shifts of 4 days in a week from 8 hour shifts of 6 days in a week which came with overtime.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
2 Comments
Steve
Why sign that which your members have rejected
Thomas mwanza
Oh mopani Mine.why should you even sign if you clearly note that your workers are not agreeing with that.. okay we shall let our government headle the issue..