Power Tools In A Road Traffic Accident.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency RTSA has received a report of a Road traffic accident involving a Power Tools bus which was heading to Zambia from South Africa.
The accident, whose cause is yet to be established, happened in the early hours of 9th February, 2020 in Zimbabwe’s Karoi area where the said motor vehicle overturned, leaving some of its occupants injured.
According to the Global Positioning System (GPS), it could have occurred at 07:26 hrs. There have been no fatalities recorded.
The RTSA has since dispatched a team of officers to establish the cause of the RTA and extent of injuries on the accident victims.
Issued by:
Fredrick Mubanga
Head – Public Relations
Road Transport and Safety Agency.
