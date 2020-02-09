Toll Gates Will Help Us Maintain Our Roads – PF

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) plans to build six more toll gates in various places to reach 40 by December, in a bid to collect K1.6 billion this year. NRFA collected K1.4 billion from inland and port of entry toll gates in 2019, beating its projected collection of K1.2 billion.

Although the opposition in Zambia has downplayed the importance of road infrastructure, the Patriotic Front Government has remained resolute emphasising that road infrastructure makes a crucial contribution to economic development and growth and brings important social benefits.