Toll Gates Will Help Us Maintain Our Roads – PF

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) plans to build six more toll gates in various places to reach 40 by December, in a bid to collect K1.6 billion this year. NRFA collected K1.4 billion from inland and port of entry toll gates in 2019, beating its projected collection of K1.2 billion.
Although the opposition in Zambia has downplayed the importance of road infrastructure, the Patriotic Front Government has remained resolute emphasising that road infrastructure makes a crucial contribution to economic development and growth and brings important social benefits.
You may hear many in the opposition talking about the cost of business being high, but what they won’t discuss is how they would reduce it. The Patriotic Front is just doing that in that it understands that road infrastructure is a key catalyst for the country’s continued productivity and competitiveness. For instance, any decrease in business travel time leads to a reduction in wasted business costs.
There are two main ways transport infrastructure can facilitate economic growth. They can create connections between businesses and input sources, other businesses and their markets. It also facilitates the movement of raw materials to and from companies as well as the transportation of finished products to distributors and retail outlets.
Equally, an effective network is able to move large volumes of human capital to and from their places of work, to educational institutions, social events and locations where individuals can buy products and services, such as shops.
For these reasons, transport infrastructure is probably the most important of all public assets. So when someone asks “mukalye misebo?”, just know that he is only an economist on paper.
From Patriotic Front Media Team!
Maano
Toll gates need to be turned into police points, rather than their current double Taxation tool purpose!
Uluse
Pf is just trying to play the music louder but only a many people are not interested to dance to it, The NFRA managed to beat the projected target but workers salaries and road projects are static. We see the same potholes and stalled works as we drive through. Where then does the money go to?perhaps towards Byelections, purchasing teargas cannisters, spraying chemicals and paying huge amounts to pf tribal propangandists. The only pf social benefit is increasing poverty being faced by majority zambians. The economy is more messed up and wished there were no tollgates.
Thomas mwanza
Okay that incredible to me personally and you guys should go ahead developing Zambia..