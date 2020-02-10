Test Results Of Chemicals Being Used In Gassing Households Are Out.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says results of chemicals being used in gassing households are out; however, the Police Command has decided not to announce the chemical for security reasons as doing so may mean giving information to other criminals.

Meanwhile Mr. Kanganja has dismissed claims of gassing incidences having shifted to Lusaka.

“In as much as the Zambia Police in Lusaka have received reports of gassing from members of the public , which claims are yet to be verified, I wish to dismiss information circulating on social media in which it is being insinuated that most parts of Lusaka have been affected by the gassing” he said.

The Chief Cop explains that when complaints of alleged gassing were received by police in Lusaka, officers went on the ground to verify the reports and are still inquiring on the same reports.

“In view of similar occurrences being recorded in some parts of the country, my advice to members of the public across the country is for them to be security conscious and work in collaboration with the police in safeguarding their respective communities,” he added.

“I fully understand the fear in members of the public concerning the current occurrences and my appeal to them is that they remain calm as the police are doing everything possible to avert the situation,” said Mr. Kanganja.

