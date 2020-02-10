MMD president Dr. Nevers Mumba says tribalism is a first step towards a divided society and also a catalyst for a fully fledged genocide.

Dr. Mumba said tribally inclined members from the ruling party should be disciplined.

“We, in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, are disturbed with the blunt and open practice of tribalism and tribal tainted talk. There are many examples globally and even close to us of what tribalism can do to a society. Tribalism is the first step to a divided society and onward to a fully fledged genocide,” Dr. Mumba said.

“What is most unfortunate is that we know the individuals in our political organisations who are sick with tribalism but we are unwilling to take decisive action all in the name of ‘politics being a game of numbers’. In our view, this is where we are missing it on all sides of this discussion.”

He said as it is done in the MMD, tribal hegemony is punishable by exclusion which should be done in all parties.

“We propose, as we do in the MMD, that tribal hegemony be punishable by exclusion from our rank and file. It does not matter what one brings or what one is or has, if we establish that an allegation of tribalism is proved, such a person will immediately be excommunicated from the party with near zero chances of readmission,” Dr. Mumba said.

He said all parties should start to discipline tribal talk.

“Just to call it out, while we continue to associate with very well known tribalists in our parties, is not enough. We demand that all political parties begin to move towards actively disciplining the members who have been accused of tribalism. We should then make public the steps we have taken against such individuals. This matter is so serious and urgent. It can not wait another minute,” Dr. Mumba said.

