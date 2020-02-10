Two Lusaka Businessmen Jailed for Corruption

The Lusaka Magistrates court has convicted two Lusaka Businessmen to nine (9) months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2015 arrested Robert Chileshe aged 50, of Plot No.38465 Vubu Road Emmasdale and Peter Tembo aged 43, of Plot No. 26/24 Zingalume, Lusaka and jointly charged them with one (1) count of Corrupt Practices with Public Officer contrary to Section 19 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that Robert Chileshe on dates unknown but between 1st August 2014 and 6th August 2014 jointly and whilst acting together with Peter Tembo and others unknown did corruptly offer and actually gave K500 to a Zambia Police officer as an inducement for him to release from police custody, persons who were under investigation for illegal land allocation in a matter that concerns Zambia Police, a public body.

This matter was presided over by Principle Resident Magistrate Hon. Humphrey Chitalu.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.