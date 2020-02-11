Chipata UPND Cadre In Court

The Chipata Magistrate Court yesterday adjourned a case in which a UPND member in Chipata District is charged with threatening violence on Chipata District PF youth chairperson Mubiana Mabebo because the accused lawyer was not before court.

Mung’omba Ngoma pleaded not guilty to one count of threatening violence. It is alleged that Ngoma threatened to shoot Mabebo on 14th January, 2020.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial yesterday, Ngoma told the court that his lawyer was not before court. He said his lawyer who is also an MP is busy and asked him to seek an adjournment to a later.

Magistrate Mwiinga adjourned the matter to February 25, 2020 and extended Ngoma’s police bond.

