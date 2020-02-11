Court Hears Maanya’s President Lungu Defamation Case

Millennium Radio station manager Martin Akende has narrated before court how he got confused and surprised when a man who identified himself as Chanda from Kabwe called in during the morning programme to insult President Edgar Lungu.

He was testifying before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter Fred Maanya of Luanshya is charged with defamation of the President for insulting President Lungu after commending him for opening Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe.

He said before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale that Maanya insulted President Lungu while he and two other colleagues of his were on air on March 28, 2019 during the “Meal Breakfast Show”.

During the call, Maanya claimed he was Chanda from Kabwe but he was traced by the police through his girlfriend after Millennium Radio reported the matter to the police.

Akende recalled how he and his co-presenters made several apologies and distanced the radio station from Maanya’s remarks.

His co-presenter, Prisca Lumingu, who also testified, confirmed before the court having heard the insults that Maanya uttered against President Lungu.

The matter comes up again on March 16, 2020 for continued hearing.

