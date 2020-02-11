Kafulafuta Dam Project Stalls

China National Complete Engineering Corporation (CMEC) has halted construction works on the $499 million Kafulafuta Dam project because of lack of funding from the government.

This is according to a letter dated February 5, 2020, issued to subcontractors. But Copperbelt Minister Mr. Japhen Mwakalombe has said the works have been halted not because of lack of funding but because the ground is wet.

The Kafulafuta Water Supply Project is expected to provide water to at least one million people in four towns in the province.

And the Minister has explained that the project works have stopped because the ground was very wet and could not facilitate proper construction of the dam.

“You know very well that in any construction, it is not advised to continue with works when the ground is wet. So the works have just stopped because of the rains,” Mr. Mwakalombe said.

