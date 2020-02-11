Lukuku Found With Case To Answer

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Republic Progressive Party leader James Lukuku with a case to answer in a matter he is charged with expressing or showing ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

The court, however, acquitted Lukuku in the first charge where it was alleged that between 1st November, 2018 and 5th NOvember, 2018, he uttered a seditious speech titled “Kitwe riots against China are welcome, let us multiply these riots a million times”.

This speech was sent to five WhatsApp groups.

Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale acquitted Lukuku on Monday, sayng the prosecution has not established essential elements to warrant the placing of the accused on his defence in the first count. But in the second count, which alleges that Lukuku, between 1st November 2018 and 5th November, 2018, he uttered words and published writings expressing and showing hatred, ridicule or contempt

for Chinese nationals wholly or mainly because of their race, place of

origin or color in a speech titled, “Kitwe riots against China are

welcome, let us multiply the riots in a million folds” sent to five

WhatsApp groups, the magistrate established a prima facie case against him.