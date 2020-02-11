Mopani Rubbishes Transfer Of Procurement Office To South Africa

Mopani Copper Mines Plc has disputed media reports suggesting that the mining giant plans to move its procurement offices to South Africa.

Last week, local contractors and mine suppliers staged a protest demanding that Mopani rescinds its decision to move the procurement office to South Africa.

But Mopani Copper Mines Plc Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has stated in a statement that the claims are false.

Mulenga said all business decisions and operations of Local Contractors will be managed by a local team at Mopani.

He has stated that Mopani has since introduced a Zambia Contract Ownership Development Initiative aimed at promoting participation of local contractors.

Mulenga added that Mopani believes the initiative will help grow the Zambian economy with the participation of local contractors in the sector.

