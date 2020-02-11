Zambia Wakanda1 Diaspora Summit.

“Visit and Invest in Zambia Homecoming Campaign”

Zambia’s celebrated think-tank the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) on the weekend of the 08 – 09 February met in Siavonga to plan the Zambia Wakanda1 Diaspora Summit to be held from the 18 – 22 May 2020. This summit will be in conjunction with Astria Learning of the United States (U.S) and will be targeted at boosting diaspora investment into Africa’s second largest copper producer Zambia.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Lungu last year allocated significant hectarage of land in the tourist capital Livingstone for diaspora investment purposes in a project called Wakanda Joint Village with Zimbabwe.

The Zambian hosted summit will target championing of women participation in inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development, a side line conference to be held in Kitwe on 18 May while the other leg will target championing youth innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship to be convened at Government Complex in the capital Lusaka on 19 May 2020. The zenith of the event will be the Investment Summit to be held in Livingstone at the Chrismar Hotel and will be graced by His Excellency the President of Zambia alongside former Africa Union Ambassador to the United States Arikana Chihombori – Quao a key proponent of Pan Africanism and African Renaissance. Ambassador Chihombori Quao is the woman that woke up the Africa sleeping diaspora that has made most African states review their investment opportunity postures. Other delegates expected are African American dignitaries.

The Wakanda1 diaspora summit will aim at pooling a fund for women and youth empowerment to foster self-sustainable and entrepreneurship initiatives.

For a long time, African Renaissance has come under threat, but Africans are now realizing that resources and opportunity for economic independence reside on the continent. Africa faces vast challenges that repetitively confront it that require economic renewal which its inhabitants are deliberately realizing is within their power to correct this anomaly.

To complement the efforts of the Economic think-tank EAZ, President Edgar Lungu, a life – long member of the Association, has allocated land for diaspora investment purposes in Livingstone to entice an investment influx that will come with far-fetching benefits. Further this conference will focus on investments of long-life spans that will ensure wealth and value is keeping housed within Zambia. Investors will be offered attractive incentives for investing in Zambia.

The Economic Association of Zambia board and secretariat led by Dr. Lubinda Habazoka have taken to be deliberate about effecting change with initiatives that will promote investment and champion women and youth empowerment towards self-sustainability, entrepreneurship with the aim of achieving economic development.

This is just about one event the Association has under its sleeves to include the National Economic Summit (NES) under the theme Sustainable Development Goals – 10 years to SDG Where is Africa now? This will be another event that will make Zambia visible to the world in 2020. Other events for 2020 include the Africa Festival that will be targeted at marketing Zambian tourism to the outside world.

These Association is cognisant that these summits boost economic activity in host towns and with increased volumes in flight traffic and accommodation (occupancy).

Mutisunge Zulu

EAZ National Secretary