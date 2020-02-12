Mozambican National Dies In Nyimba District!

A Mozambican has died in a road traffic accident in Kaphindu area in Nyimba district. Eastern Province Deputy police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda said Abilio Mario Mondlane died on Monday around 16:15 hours at St. Francis Mission Hospital while the accident happened on the same day in the morning.

Mr. Kunda said the accident occurred when Mondlane who was driving an Eichan truck failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and hit into an oncoming Volvo tanker which was being driven by Alex Bwalya of Ndola.

Mr. Kunda said Mondlane’s truck flipped on the left side of the road and Mondlane sustained a fractured right leg and internal abnormal bleedings and was referred to St. Francis Mission hospital in Katete.

He said the other driver sustained bruises on the head and hands and he was admitted to Nyimba hospital. Mr. Kunda said the Eichan truck had its horse completely burnt while the Volvo tanker had its horse extensively damaged.

He said Mondlane who comes from Beira in Mozambique died at about 16:15 hours at St. Francis hospital on Monday.