Number Of Lusaka Household Gassing Suspects Rises To Thirteen.

The Zambia Police Service says the number of suspects apprehended for allegedly gassing of households in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt Provinces has risen to thirteen in total.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso explains that the two arrested in Lusaka were in connection with pepper spraying people and not using the known chemicals rampant on the Copperbelt Province.

Mr. Kapeso says the two suspects were arrested in Chudleigh and at a Lodge near Cosmopolitan Mall in Lusaka over the weekend.

He adds that all the suspects have not yet been charged as Police are still investigating the cases further.

