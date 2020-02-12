Number Of Lusaka Household Gassing Suspects Rises To Thirteen.

The Zambia Police Service says the number of suspects apprehended for allegedly gassing of households in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt Provinces has risen to thirteen in total.
Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso explains that the two arrested in Lusaka were in connection with pepper spraying people and not using the known chemicals rampant on the Copperbelt Province.
Mr. Kapeso says the two suspects were arrested in Chudleigh and at a Lodge near Cosmopolitan Mall in Lusaka over the weekend.
He adds that all the suspects have not yet been charged as Police are still investigating the cases further.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
4 Comments
Ichinyo ukufita
But when people were complaining in Lusaka about the gassing police were refusing that it was just a rumour so it means arresting the suspects is also just a rumour
two two 3,3
yess this is also a rumour what a world in china its corona virus in zambia its gassing mmm iliko bad
Misheck Kinyanta
If I were you police I would be killing when he refuse to expose their boss in presence of his friends so that they talk
Kalok
I have lost faith in our police. They also believe a man turns into a cat and runs away. That is why that gassing incident is not even being unraveled.