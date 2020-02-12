Police Arrest PF Ndeke Ward Councillor

PF Ndeke ward councillor Aaron Lungu has been arrested by police for obtaining money by false pretenses. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the arrest of Lungu who is accused of having obtained K40,000 cash by purporting that he had a plot for sale.

She said Lungu obtained the money from Steven Bwanga, a resident of house No CC9, Cha-cha-cha in Kitwe.

“Occurred on 7 July 2019 around 10:00 hours at Bamboo in Buchi township, Kitwe in which Steven Bwanga of House No CC9 Cha-cha-cha, Mindolo, Kitwe reported that his money amounting to K40,000 was falsely obtained from him by Councilor Aaron Lungu, of Ndeke Ward, also a resident of Ndeke township on the pretext that he was selling a residential plot in Ndeke when in fact not,” Ms Katanga said.

“Brief facts are that the complainant was approached by the suspect (Aaron Lungu) that he was selling a residential plot in Ndeke area at the sum of K40,000 and on 7 July 2019, the complainant paid the amount in full but he was not shown the same plot despite several reminders. However, the Councillor kept on giving the complainant some fake assurances and after all efforts to either get a refund or a piece of land, he decided to report the matter to Buchi/Kamitondo Police Post where a docket of case was opened and the councillor has since been arrested and detained at Buchi Police Post.”

She said police have a record of Lungu getting money from different people.

“I further wish to inform you that, Councillor Aaron Lungu, has been getting money from people on the pretext that (he) has plots for sale in his ward. He was arrested on 9th February, 2020 and released on police bond yesterday (Monday),” Ms. Katanga said.

