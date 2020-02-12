UPND Drag Kabushi MP To The Police.

The UPND in Ndola have reported Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to the police for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks against party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

During a public rally at Lubuto market in Ndola last Saturday, Mr Lusambo said Mr. Hichilema was a Satanist who was collaborating with Nigerian prophet calling himself Seer 1.

Because of this, the UPND in Ndola has filed a complaint at Masala Police Station against Mr Lusambo.

UPND Kabushi constituency Chairman Henry Bwalya accused Mr. Lusambo of uttering hate speeches against Hichilema.

“This is not the first time this Bowman Lusambo is using hate and insulting language on president HH. If we react, we will be called names, because we have the capacity to face Bowman. But we want the law to take its course,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He said the party feels that the hate speeche by Lusambo may cause them to take the law into their own hands against him.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the party may also consider taking Lusambo to court to justify his accusations that HH is a Satanist who is collaborating with Seer 1.

