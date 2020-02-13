Chipangali Constituency Borehole Drilling Rig Has Finally Been Registered And Insured

Chipata Town council chairperson Million Tembo said the rig which was currently in Chipata will be taken to Chipangali District.

Mr. Tembo said the rig will only start its operations in the dry season.

Recently, Chipangali MP Vincent Mwale said the rig was in Chipata for registration and insurance processes and later it would be taken to Chipangali district.

Mwale who is also housing and infrastructure development minister said the rig was purchased at K2.2 million but that only K1.8 million which was 85 percent of the total amount had been paid to the supplier of the rig.

He said the purchase of the rig will help address the water challenged in Chipangali.

