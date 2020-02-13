DEC Arrests Seven For Trafficking In Over Four Tonnes Of Cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested seven (7) people involving three (3) Zimbabwean and four (4) Zambian nationals in Eastern Province for trafficking in over 4 tonnes of cannabis, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

The three Zimbabweans include; Daniel Chikanikise, 29, a driver jointly charged with Joseph Moyo, 31, for trafficking in 3.47 tonnes of loose cannabis and Rabecca Moyo, 48, a business woman for trafficking in 667 kilograms of loose cannabis.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo who confirmed the development to Smart Eagles said the trio was at the time of arrest, discovered to have been using fake Zambian NRC’s that were fraudulently obtained.

“Other four suspects include Ireen Chisenga Haamunji, 38, a business woman of Serenje District, jointly charged with Ashlaf Mbewe, 33, of the same abode for trafficking in 520 kilograms of loose cannabis and Alex Nyanga, 38, of House number 68/175 Masauko Kanyama in Lusaka jointly charged with Misheck Nyambe, 48, of Chilanga District in Lusaka for trafficking in 15 kilograms of loose cannabis,” Ms. Katongo said.

Ms. Katongo disclosed that the suspects were intercepted at a police check point in Lundazi District on a Mitsubishi Fuso track Registration Number ABE 2005 that was coming from Malawi En-route to Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Southern Province has also arrested a small-scale farmer identified as Lovewel Simamba, 58, of Namonga village in Mazabuka for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.9 tonnes.

And in a similar incident, the Commission in North Western Province has arrested Fredrick Kyamatanda, 47, of St. Francis in Solwezi for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 215 kilograms.

All suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

