PF In Kitwe Recommends Suspension Of Councillor Who Was Recently Arrested

The Patriotic Front in Kitwe District have instructed the Kamfinsa Constituency Executive to take disciplinary measures against Aaron Lungu, the Councillor who was recently arrested for alleged involvement in illegal sale of land.

Lungu, Ndeke Ward Councillor, who also serves as Kamfinsa Constituency Secretary was arrested by police last week for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses.

PF Kitwe District Chairman Eversito Chilufya said the party does not condone indiscipline hence the instruction.

He said the behaviour of one Councillor has potential to damage the standing of the party in the district.

Chilufya has stated that action against the erring Councillor should be taken immediately to serve as a lesson to would be offenders.

He said the arrest is not only embarrassing but also disappointing for an officer who is expected to be respected in the society.

Lungu who was nabbed for obtaining K40,000 on pretext that he has a plot for sale, when infact not, has been released on police bond.

