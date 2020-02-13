Police Pick Up Teenager Over Northmead Primary School Gassing

Police in Lusaka have picked a juvenile of Luangwa Township in connection with the gassing of pupils at Northmead Primary School.

Some of the affected pupils were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of suspected malicious administering of poison with intent to cause harm at Northmead Primary School today, 13th February, 2020 at 12:00 hours. Police picked up a Juvenile suspect of Luangwa compound aged 14 years who allegedly went to Northmead Primary School and sprayed a substance in room five (Grade Seven) thereby affecting pupils who were learning and four were affected and were taken to Shimuzi Clinic in Garden compound for treatment. The suspect is in police custody and the substance has been taken for laboratory analysis,” police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated.

