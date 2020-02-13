President Edgar Lungu Dates Copperbelt

President Edgar Lungu is expected on the Copperbelt for a two-day working visit. The Head of State will attend the programme for All Africa Baptist fellowship Central Council Conference at the Zambia Association Headquarters in Ndola on Friday, February 14, 2020.

PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has confirmed President Lungu’s visit to the Copperbelt.

“Be informed that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu will today Thursday the 13th of February 2020 be visiting the Copperbelt Province. The President is coming on a working visit. This notice, therefore, is an invitation to all party officials and members of the general public to come and welcome the Republican President. His Excellency Dr. Lungu will land at the Simon Mwansa International Airport in the afternoon. Let us all come in huge numbers to give our distinguished President a thunderous welcome,” Mr. Chanda stated.

