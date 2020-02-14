51 Motorists Lose Driver’s Licenses

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has with immediate effect revoked Driving Licences for 46 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

Late last year, the RTSA warned of the revocation of Driving Licences for motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Facts are that on dates between December 23, 2019 and January 3, 2020, the said drivers did drive on public roads under the influence of alcohol contrary to Section 157 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

The Agency is evoking the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, which empowers the Director to revoke a Driving Licence for any driver that seems to be a danger to the public.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda said the drivers’ conduct and character renders them unfit to drive a motor vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.

Meanwhile, the Agency has also revoked Driving Licences for five Public Service Vehicle drivers for violating the provisions of Statutory Instrument No. 76 of 2016 that prohibits Public Service Vehicles from moving between 21:00 hours and 05:00 hours.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.