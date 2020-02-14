Army Ordered To Help End Attackers

President Edgar Lungu has ordered the Zambia Army to join the Zambia Police to help bring to book alleged criminals gassing innocent people.
Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola this evening, President Lungu has also offered K250,000 to any person with information that would lead to the arrest of the masterminds of the gassings that have spread to Lusaka.
President Lungu said he is concerned that innocent people have continued losing their lives in mistaken identity cases while others continue to be gassed.
The Head of State said he has been left with no option but to act and bring to an end the alleged gassings.
President Lungu has urged those that will be inconvenienced in the process to bear with government until all those behind the attacks are rooted out.
He has since appealed to members of the public to stop taking the law in their own hands and allow law enforcers to take charge.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
6 Comments
Thomas mwanza
That’s the spirit Dr lungu.offering 250.000.to who truly approach the end to this legal action maybe the Amy or the cops will be serious in their investigation.. cos of sum of money been mentioned
Herv Rena
What is annoying people is that police are mute about their investigations when ever they arrest suspects at times red handed with the gassing implements.Which make people think that top govt officials could have a hand in this.Even on znbc ,.rlport of any kind is available Gvt officials must b there.
Bisalomic phirir
That’s what we wanted to hear from you Mr President thank u for support
Eva Malambo
Actually thats the way to go. motivate the men and women in uniform.
@as Zambias let us seriously pray for our Nation, these acts are engineered by the Devil through his agent. arise ! nd take this to God in good faith.
Bishop
This is so suprising to me , Can’t Zambia police get information from those suspects that are in their hands? As far as I know, The govt already knows the Mastermind of this Issue. Kaya kwenetuyenda mwandi
Okay
If the chemical attacks did not reach lusaka, the head of state would have not said anything. The chemical was tested and the results are hidden. What will happen to those people who have been gassed?