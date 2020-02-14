Harry Kalaba’s DP Press Release On The Deportation Of Amb. Kapambwe Is Fake News.

Minister of Foreign affairs Hon. Jospeh Malanji has dispelled reports suggesting that Zambia’s permanent representative to New York in the United States of America Lazarus Kapambwe has been expelled from that country.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Hon. Malanji clarified that ambassador Kapambwe was working on the multilateral platform with the United Nations but has been transferred to Washington D.C to handle the Multilateral relations with the US government.

He further said his agreement has already been signed and awaiting procedural requirements for him to take up office.

“But it is only procedural that he gets his A1 visa which is like a work permit for him to operate in the United States on a bilateral platform,” Hon. Malanji clarified.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party spokesperson Judith Kabemba issued a Press Release stating that the DP had learnt with concern the expulsion of HE Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe from Washington DC by the US Government in line with the the principal of reciprocity that governs international diplomacy.

“It is the DP’s view that the Zambian government was excessive in the manner they handled the issue of Ambassador Daniel L. Foote and in clear demonstration of complete ignorance and failure to learn and understand diplomacy inspite of being the number 1 diplomat for the last 6 years, President Lungu’s unstrained utterances and behavior has led to constraining of the beautiful relations Zambia has had with our true friends and comrades across main fronts including health and water improvements among others,” read in part the Press Release.

But Hon. Malanji said that, to the contrary, Zambia continues to share a solid institutional relationship with the Unites States contrary to speculations and emphasized that Ambassador Kapambwe will be taking up office after all procedural requirements are concluded.

