Lusaka Water Poisoning False Alarm

The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) says it is alarmed by a message on social media alleging that one of its major water sources has been poisoned.

LWSC Public Relations Officer Nshamba Muzungu has stated that the company is investigating the matter and will soon give an update.

“LWSC has been made aware of the alarming message being circulated on social media alleging that one of our major water sources is suspected to have been poisoned. We have taken note and we are looking into the matter with urgency. Should we find anything confirming the rumour, we shall urgently inform our esteemed customers,” Muzungu said.

“All our key water installations remain under 24/7 security guard and our water surveillance team has been conducting routine water quality sampling and testing. For further investigations, we have taken a step to report the matter to the Zambia Police and ZICTA.”

He has since advised the public to contact LWSC.

“The public is advised to contact LWSC offices to lodge any complaint or to pass on any information that they may have,” Muzungu stated.

