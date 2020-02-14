RDA Dispatches Engineers To Lundazi

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has dispatched a team of engineers to Lundazi for immediate interventions following the washing away of the Lundazi bridge due to heavy rains.

RDA director of corporate communications Masuzyo Ndhlovu stated that road users will for now use an alternative route to access Lundazi town or Chipata and other areas south of the district.

“Members of the General Public and Motorists are being notified that the Lundazi Bridge has been washed away following the continued flash floods being experienced in the Eastern part of Zambia. The unfortunate development was aggravated by multiple armco ring culverts that have been washed away as a result of excessive water pressure flowing from the upstream side of the structure due to heavy rains being received in the area,” Ndhlovu stated.

“The crossing point is located about 175 kilometres from Chipata town and is situated just as you enter the Central Business District of Lundazi. Road Users and the general public are being urged to use the existing gravel feeder road branching off from the main Lundazi road at 159 Km to Zumwanda via Buleti to Lundazi town road as an alternative route.

An RDA Emergency Response Team was dispatched yesterday to site to administer immediate interventions to restore connectivity at the affected crossing point.”

