Zambia’s Largest Independent Power Producer Transforming Face Of Maamba.

Contributing around 10% of the nation’s electricity generation capacity has a huge impact on the nation’s energy security and the economy in general, but for Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL), its endeavours do not stop there.

The sponsors and management of MCL understand that no business can be successful, unless the community around it shares in that success. Towards this vision, the company has set up the Maamba Development Trust (MDT), whose motto is, “Making a Difference…”

The objective is to spearhead social and economic development in Maamba, Sinazongwe District, and in other areas where Maamba Collieries operates. MCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are part of the company’s social investment policy, centered on community development and improving the living conditions of the people. The initiative is built on four pillars – education, health, infrastructure development and sports, apart from conserving the environment as well as assisting with other needs of the community.

On the education front, MCL runs the Maamba Private School with over 500 local students and a Nursery for around 160 toddlers, while also providing regular support to the GRZ-run school for differently abled children.

Towards improving health facilities, MCL partnering with the Ministry of Health, is setting up a state of the art eye care unit in Maamba General Hospital to provide eye care to the needy in the district and beyond. MCL is also in the final stages of building a clinic near Lake Kariba which will provide access to medical facilities for around 10 remote villages and fishing camps.

The cornerstone of MCL’s CSR interventions has been laying new roads in the Maamba Township – roads which had not seen any work for over four decades – thereby providing dust free and safe roads to travel.

On the sports and fitness front, the company sponsors the First Division Maamba Energy Stars F.C., and provides access to the sporting facilities including golf, tennis, squash and badminton to the local community of Maamba Township.

Meanwhile, the Company has been contributing to the development of the youth and less privileged by running TEVETA approved welding & metal fabrication & power electric courses in its modern, well-equipped Training Centre. Towards sustaining the livelihood needs of the people, the Company runs tailoring and carpentry classes for local women and menfolk, skills which they can use for supplementing their meagre income.

“In order for us to mitigate the impact of mining and thermal power generation operations, environmental conservation remains a key focus area. We endeavor to plant over 30,000 trees every year and continuously undertake rehabilitation of waste dumps in order for us to preserve our environment,” said Head Corporate Affairs PJ Sudhir.

Meanwhile, MDT Manager, Mr. Jethro Sikalunda highlights that, “MCL also provides much needed access to water for the people of Sinazongwe, by pumping water through a 28-km pipeline from Lake Kariba to SWASCO – to meet the community needs for potable water”.

He added that, “The company also provides support to the three chiefs in its area of operations”.

With the support of all stakeholders, MCL has been transforming the face of Maamba, bringing much-needed social and economic empowerment, and essentially, MAKING A DIFFERENCE by improving the lives of the community in Maamba and the district of Sinazongwe.

