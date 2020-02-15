Chitambala Mwewa Sues Tayali

Popular Facebooker Chitambala Mwewa fondly known by his page name Simon Mwewa Lane has sued politician Chilufya Tayali in the Lusaka High Court for defamation of character.

The lawsuit emanated from Mr. Tayali’s allegations posted on his Facebook page that Mr. Mwewa was deported from the United States because he raped a famous preacher’s daughter.

Mr. Mwewa has also sued Lusaka resident Tyrese Mwanza for libel after he allegedly accused him of having a sexual relationship with his 15-year-old daughter who goes to Miracle Life Church.

The applicant is claiming damages for libel from both Mr. Tayali and Mr. Mwanza for publishing or causing to be published defamatory matter on Facebook.

The subject of the lawsuit against Mr. Tayali resulted from an article published on 15th January, 2020 in which he stated that Mr. Mwewa was not the biological son of the late politician Simon Mwewa.

He stated that Mr. Tayali insinuated that he was fathered by another man when the marriage between his father and mother who is alive was still subsisting.

Mr. Mwewa said Mr. Tayali further alleged that once he disclosed what he knows about him, his step siblings can kick him out of the Simon Mwewa building which he is running.

On the other hand, Mr. Mwanza is said to have, on 15th January, 2020, made claims on his Facebook page that he found Mr. Mwewa touching his daughter’s thighs.

Mr. Mwewa said those claims had injured his reputation and meant that he was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl of his church when in fact not.

