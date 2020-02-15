PRESS RELEASE: It’s Not What You Thought, It Is Terrorism.

14th February, 2020.

This morning in Parliament, I expressed grave concern on the ongoing “Gassing Terror Attacks” on innocent Zambian citizens in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency and across the country in their homes, schools, offices by terrorist elements.

Terrorism is defined as “Life-threatening actions perpetrated by politically motivated self-appointed sub-stategroups.” (Oxford Concise Dictionary of Politics).

The aftermath of some Gassing incidents in Lusaka have seen riots, damage of public property, killings and chanting of political slogans. The Veep had earlier acknowledged that the “gassing” attacks are “Acts Of Terrorism.”

“Gassing” or Chemical Spray Attacks on people, sadly with loss of lives, is very well organised with a systematic pattern. It is meant to cause Fear and Panic in citizens (TERROR), ultimately inciting them to rise up against Government.

I asked Her Honour the Vice President why Government has not invoked Article 31 of the Constitution of Zambia [Declaration Relating to Threatened Emergency] which of course requires Parliamentary ratification.

Issued by:

Hon Dr Jonas Chanda, MP.

Bwana Mkubwa Constituency

Ndola.