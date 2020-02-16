Government To Construct A Temporal Bridge On The Lundazi/Chipata Road Within 14 Days

Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale said Government is determined to have the Lundazi/Chipata road connected following the washing away of the Lundazi Bridge on Thursday.

“We want to ensure that in the next 10 to 14 days we make this road

passable by putting up a temporal bridge and after that the Road Development Agency which is already working on a contract with the contractor, will work on the entire Lundazi/Chipata road,” Hon Mwale said.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said the province had been affected by climate change as it had received above normal rainfall. The two ministers where speaking Saturday morning when they toured the washed away Lundazi bridge.

They were accompanied by Lundazi MP Lawrence Nyirenda, DMMU

Coordinator Chanda Kabwe and many other government officials.

