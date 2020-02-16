POETRY: I Am A Proud African.

By Charles Mwewa.

I am a proud African,

Let the drums beat, the forest shake and the rivers flow.

I am a proud African,

There is an eternal blood in me, vigorous and steady.

I am a proud African,

From the lands flowing with gold and diamonds, lands of my ancestors.

I am a proud African,

I have built civilizations, toiled for nothing and reaped the wind.

I am a proud African,

Others mistake me for a bigot, a slave, or a thinkless brat.

I am a proud African,

I have birthed inventions, and my name is not associated with any.

I am a proud African,

I am strong, daring, fearless, and my veins drip with ripped marrows.

I am a proud African,

My wisdom is in my colour – dark, black and fits with any variance.

I am a proud African,

I am the hope of the world, I still treasure the jungle filled with greens.

I am a proud African,

My shape is a bottle, I treasure the rhythms of my protruding buttocks.

I am a proud African,

I speak with divine accents, feed with the roles of nature and sleep free.

I am a proud African,

This is who I am, I don’t want to be another, nor serve another.

I am a proud African,

I love all, never discriminated, never enslaved another race, I am pure.

I am a proud African,

Generosity is my outer wear, and forgiveness is my inner garment.

I am a proud African,

Abused, but never retaliated, cheated but never repatriated.

I am a proud African,

Others think that I am dull, unsophisticated and clearly brainless.

I am a proud African,

Tolerance is in my DNA, the past eluded me but the future is mine.

_________

Charles Mwewa is a Zambian living, working and conducting business in Canada, the author of Zambia’s most comprehensive book, “Struggles Of My People, and various articles and books. A husband and father of three girls, Charles is also a legal professor, a Christian influencer, community leader, a poet, and a thought-leader. www.charlesmwewa.com.

________

Copyright © 2020 ZR.