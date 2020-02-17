Mob Kills Suspect In Northern Province As Civil Disobedience Spreads

A mob has killed an unidentified man in Northern Province in Nseluka area, who they later dressed in a combat police uniform which was found in the victim’s motor vehicle.

Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has disclosed in a statement that investigations have been instituted to establish the source of the police combat uniform.

“This was after members of the public suspected the deceased who was in the area in the company of his colleagues to be behind chemical spraying in the area. Upon interrogations, the friend to the victim ran away. The mob searched the victim’s motor vehicle and found a pair of police combat uniform which they dressed him after killing him and later set the victim’s motor vehicle on fire.

Investigations have been instituted to establish the source of the police combat uniform,” she said.

And Police have bemoaned the blocking of public roads by some members of the public who claim to be searching motor vehicles on suspicion that they are carrying chemical substances being used in suspected chemical spraying cases currently being experienced in some parts of the currently.

Katongo has stressed in a statement that the blocking of roads is a pure act of criminality. She said some criminals would want to take advantage of the prevailing situation to attack unsuspecting members of the public and steal from them.

“Between Manyinga and Mufumbwe of North Western Province, a mob blocked the road using logs and stones and stopped motor vehicles among them, a Power Tools Bus and demanded that they conduct a search on the bus. Upon searching the bus they found a first aid kit which contained pain killers, bandages, methylated spirit, gloves and a small axe as per road traffic regulations but the mob became suspicious after seeing an axe. A similar situation was experienced in Kafue yesterday between 18:00 hours and 20:00 hours and also around 06:00 hours where a mob blocked the road between Kafue Gorge turn off and Shamikobo area, stopping and searching motor vehicles and caused damage to five (05) motor vehicles. Police have arrested eight people for riotous behaviour who are currently detained in police custody,” she said.

Katongo has, however, warned “all those who have adopted this tendency or those contemplating the same that as police we will not take this criminality lightly. We urge members of the public to desist from this criminal act and avoid involving themselves in duties which are not within their mandate.”

Meanwhile, Katongo said investigations have been launched in a report of gassing which was reported at Arthur Wina School in a Grade 9 class which happened today between 12:00 hours and 12:30 hours.

She has further disclosed that 27 people were arrested in the early hours of today by a joint operation team in Mtendere Compound for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

“22 various offensive weapons were recovered from them. After screening, those linked to the offensive weapons are likely to be charged with possession of offensive weapons. All those who would want to conduct patrols in their communities should do so in liaison with police in their respective areas. All those that will be found moving round communities on pretext of conducting patrols without police blessings will be dealt with accordingly,” she said.

Katongo said Police today received a report of riotous behaviour in Chongwe, which was sparked after word went round that police had detained some suspects behind chemical spraying in the area.

She said the rioters then went to the police station in the area demanding the release of the said suspects with a view of killing them.

Katongo said the mob later went to the streets where they staged riots.

