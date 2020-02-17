Top Seeded Chipolopolo Await CHAN Draw

The Chipolopolo boys will await news of their opponents in the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will be staged from April 4-25.

Draws for the sixth edition of the CHAN will take place today (Monday) at the Palais Polyvalent Des Sports de Yaonde.

Zambia is among the top seeded teams and will be in Pot One alongside hosts Cameroon, former winners Morocco and Libya.

The Chipolopolo boys have qualified to two straight tournaments after the last edition in Morocco where they reached the quarterfinals.

Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic is in Cameroon to witness the draw and will be keeping tabs of possible opponents in preparatory matches.

The CHAN is a tournament exclusively held for players based in Africa.

It has traditionally become a Launchpad for careers plying their trade in local leagues.

The draw will take place at 20:00 hours Central African Time (CAT).

FULL POTS

Pot 1:

Cameroon, Morocco, Libya, Zambia

Pot 2:

DR Congo, Guinea, Mali, Rwanda

Pot 3:

Uganda, Congo, Namibia, Burkina Faso

Pot 4:

Zimbabwe, Niger, Togo,Tanzania