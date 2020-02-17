Two People Killed In Ndola On Suspicion Of Being Behind Gassing Of Households

Two people have been killed in Ndola in cases of mistaken identity relating to the alleged on going gassing of homes.

The two were murdered by an angry mob in Kabushi Constituency after they were mistaken for gassers.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said the two were attacked and one was killed instantly.

Katanga said the other victim was rescued by police but later died at the hospital due to injuries he suffered.

She stated that Police had a tough time to quell the attack and needed reinforcement as they equally faced attacks from the mob who used sticks and stones.

Katanga has since urged the community to refrain from taking the law in their own hands but allow law enforcers to attend to the issues.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.