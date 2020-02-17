UPND Should Be Ashamed For Accusing The PF Of Being Tribal – Inonge.

Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina has said the UPND cannot accuse the PF of being tribal because it is the opposition party that has shown such traits going by how they openly declared in 2006 that no other tribe takes over the party’s leadership after the death of its founder Anderson Mazoka.
Madam Wina said in Parliament last Friday that Zambians must unite, regardless of tribe, and resolve the unending tribal talk which politicians were perpetuating to advance their political agendas.
She said this in response to UPND Kabompo member of parliament Ambrose Lufuma’s question about what government was doing to stop tribalism as the Tonga tribe was being demonised to an extent where the leadership is openly making tribal sentiments against this ethnic group.
However, Madam Wina said she did not expect a question of that nature from a seasoned political leader because if politicians were sincere, they cannot say what Mr. Lufuma said because the UPND itself in 2006 said “in our faces” that no person from any other province or tribe can be leader of the UPND except a Tonga.
“Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate that we as leaders are failing to address this issue squarely. We were not a nation in 1963, 1962 but all these ethnic groups have come together; we never fought tribal wars even under colonial rule. Why should it happen now? It is because of the politics of this country that are used by politicians to galvanise their tribe to follow them to make the necessary mass for a political party to survive. Mr. Speaker look at the composition of the political party called Patriotic Front. It is comprised of all tribes and even UPND is comprised of all tribes but it does not mean that the Tongas should take offence when something is mentioned around the name. Whether you are Tonga, Lozi or a Bemba, let us resolve this issue of tribe because wherever something is said about an individual, they will take it out of context and claim that the whole tribe has been condemned when in fact not,” Madam Wina said.
She said any statements that were made negatively against the Tonga people had been condemned by the majority of Zambians.
“And I will also condemn any utterances that subscribe to the ethnic affinity of any person or any leader. So let us try to build this country through One Zambia One Nation,” Madam Wina said.
Chisha's
Yes madam!!! One Zambia One Nation, that’s our spirit.
saimbwende
Honestly speaking i must say over 90% of Tongas are carry tribalism in their DNA. We have seen them showcasing their tribalism in schools and offices. am not saying all tongas are tribal but most of them are. When you look at how HH ascended to UPND throne it had tribal overtones like my grandma Wina has alluded to. Tongas have even gone beyond this tribalism. They regard HH as their saviour (messiah) and so it is taboo for a tonga not to give HH a vote. They are solidly united behind ” A TONGA FOR PRESIDENCY” agenda in order to promote tonga ethnicity. This is what makes HH and his UPND unattractive to non Tongas. A political party must not project tribe as its main agenda. Look at PF it has so far accommodated two presidents from different regions unlike UPND. The founder of UPND (Mazoka) was tonga and his successor is Tonga and appears not ready to surrender the party to a non tonga before ” A TONGA FOR PRESIDENCY” agenda is realised. Am luvale by tribe and a tribal cousin to tongas but i cant make a mistake to cast my vote on HH and UPND because they dont mean well for Zambians especially non tongas. Should we make a mistake to vote for them Zambia will be more than ever divided on tribal lines, so vote them at your own peril.
Rocky
I don’t understand why tribalism talk from nowhere has become an issue when in actual sense should not be intertained. I propose a stiff punishment to who ever be caught uttering tribalism speech regardless of his status in the society. Otherwise I am worried in 30 years from today our nation will be sub divided.
Seer 1
Just give the people development
pwembele
bamuchembele just keep quiet is it not ur party members dat are championing tribalism what the hell are you talking about?
Chamu
Statements like the one made by Saimbwende above must make the PF proud. This is what they want to see and hear – Tongas completely ostracised and demonised. So there is no tribalism in other tribes? Lets just focus on Tonga tribal tendancies. Never mind that the entire government and senior civil service is composed 95% of people from only two regions!! Never mind that people being forcibly retired on national interest are only Tonga, Lozis and North westerners. Never mind that the only people speaking insultingly and provocatively about other tribes are only PF leaders. Think about it – have you ever heard HH speaking ill about another tribe? Now ask yourself the same question about Lungu and senior PF officials. Who then is driving this tribal agenda and who would stand to benefit from it? Mama Wina says ” any statements that were made negatively against the Tonga people had been condemned by the majority of Zambians.” but did you hear her or ECL directly condemn Nkandu Luo or the other two chaps? Why then do you exercise double standards and keep referring to HH’s inability to have directly condemned the (admittedly wrong) “Tonga president” remarks made so many years ago by someone else? You cannot be the aggressor and yet keep on insulting the one who has chosen not to react to your aggression. God hates injustice and sooner than later he will act against it.
Rocky
Today, whether a President fires anyone who sounds tribal or orders to delete the word tribalism from all dictionaries in Zambia, as long as we keep a governance system we did not create to address our diverse ethnic groups, tribalism in politics will continue because our political parties are not defined on values such as Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, Christian Democrats, etc.
This information is even in the report of the Commission of Enquiry on Political Violence. The solution to restore “One Zambia One Nation” lies in devising a new governance system which will prioritize development over political hegemony.
According to the report, Zambia is effectively divided into two, the Northern Block and the Southern Block. For sustainable political peace to exist, our governance system must be one that recognises that the Southern Block equally wishes to see a President from its Block. Burying our heads in the sand while reciting the “One Zambia One Nation” motto won’t help at all. It’s just a “bandage” over a cancerous sore.
We need to do more and talk less.