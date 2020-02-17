Wash Away On The Great East Road

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has experienced a wash away 35km from Kacholola on the Great East Road. Heavy Goods Vehicles are not being allowed to pass the affected area.

Meanwhile, the Agency is transporting Bailey bridge components to Kacholola in order to restore connectivity in the area.

This will be done in 3 to 4 days time as the Emergency Response Team from the Eastern Region is already on site.

The area is being barricaded and the police service is on hand to regulate the flow of traffic where only light trucks are being allowed to cross the affected area.

In order not to disrupt trade and commerce in the province RDA attaches great importance to inter territorial roads such as the Trunk T4 road which does not only convey international traffic to Mozambique and Malawi but also to all the districts of Eastern Province.

All Heavy Duty Trucks destined to Eastern Province from Lusaka should be parked in Luangwa and those from Eastern Province to Lusaka should park their trucks in Nyimba town until the situation is normalised.

The span of the affected area is about 50m.

