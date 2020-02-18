PRESS RELEASE: PF Believes In Debate, Tolerance And Mutual Respect For Opposing Views

Patriotic Front has noted the abrupt ending of what was a substantive debate regarding Bill 10. We followed keenly as our representatives in the name of Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Tutwa Ngulube exceptionally debated the law against their UPND counterparts Hon. Jack Mwiimbu and Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa.

We wish to state that any form of intolerance in a democracy deserves the highest condemnation. We call on Zambians from all walks of life to instead take advantage of such educative forums to learn and share information.

PF believes in building a thriving democracy in which debate and the holding of divergent views must be celebrated and cherished by all.

We need to place on record that PF does not subscribe to any form of intolerance and intimidation irrespective of where it is coming from. We are a Party that believes in promoting a culture of debate, disagreeing on issues while retaining respect for those with whom we do not agree or hold contrary views.

We believe that our nation must reach a point where tolerance of divergent views becomes a common feature of our day to day co-existence especially on matters of national interest such as Bill 10 and the Republican Constitution.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters