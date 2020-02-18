Speaker Of The Russian Senate Jets In

Russia’s third most powerful person and Putin’s closest ally Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko has arrived in Zambia to have discussions on Russia Zambia relationships.

Matviyenko is a Russian politician who was Governor of Saint Petersburg from 2003 to 2011. She is Chairman of the Federation Council (Senate) since 2011. She is the highest-ranking female politician in Russia.

Whilst in Zambia, Matviyenko will meet the country’s top leadership including the First President of Zambia Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

She will also visit Livingstone to explore Zambia’s tourism potential.

Matviyenko has been accompanied by other high ranking Russian officials.

