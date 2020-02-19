17 Year Old Commits Suicide In Nakonde

A 17 year old boy in Nakonde has committed suicide by hanging himself using a chitenge material.

The deceased is alleged to have taken his life in his grandmother’s bedroom on reasons yet to be known.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has identified the deceased as Lameck Simwawa of Musutu Village.

He has stated that the boy was found hanging by his grandmother who has been identified as Maria Namukanga.

“The grandmother has submitted that she left the boy in good health and was in shock to find him hanging,” Njase said.

He said police are still trying to establish the motive behind the suicide stating that the body had a broken neck, protruding tongue while eyes had popped out.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.