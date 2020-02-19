30 Arrested For Allegedly Impounding A Bus In Mufumbwe

Police in Mufumbwe have arrested 30 people that allegedly held captive a Power Tools Bus destined for Zambezi on allegations that there were chemicals on the Bus.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila stated that the group is allegedly extorting money from passangers after a bus is stopped

He said the illegal activities had been well planned by a group of youths who have allegedly been mounting illegal roadblocks.

Namachila stated the group had blocked a road using logs and stones as they went on to impound a bus and beat up the driver as well as the co-driver.

He said the incident that happened between Mufumbwe and Manyinga saw police being overpowered but later called for reinforcement.

Namachila indicated that the suspects were allegedly targeting big busses with a view to extort the driver, co-driver and passangers.

He said police is on high alert to bring down the criminal behaviours in the province further warning that all those found wanting will be dealt with sternly.

