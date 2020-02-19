Chiteme Aids Mother With Triplets In Kitwe

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has aided a 20 year old woman of Kitwe who gave birth to triplets with baby hampers worth K6,000.

Beverly Chipalo of Buchi Township, was in tears after the law maker’s wife, Chipo, visisted her with the assorted items.

Ms. Chiteme stated that the Parliamentarian was touched especially that children are a blessing from God.

She said the mother to Chipalo had contacted Chiteme seeking assistance as the family were vulnerable.

Ms. Chiteme stated that her husband will continue to help the children to ensure they do not lack anything.

She further stated that the donated baby hampers are meant to help alliviate the challenge the family would face in bringing up the children.

