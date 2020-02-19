Findlay Asks The High Court Not To Dismiss His Defamation Case Against Kambwili.

Valden Findlay, a well-known Lusaka businessman, has asked the High Court not to dismiss a case where he sued NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili for defamation because he still desires to prosecute the matter before court.

Mr. Kambwili, the former Information Minister, had made an application before the court that the matter where he is sued for defamation by Mr. Findlay should be dismissed because the complainant did not comply with orders for directions.

This is in a matter where Mr. Findlay has sued Mr. Kambwili for accusing him of being a drug dealer and using the presidential jet to traffic drugs.

Mr. Findlay is also seeking damages for libel and slander and obtained an order of injunction to restrain Mr. Kambwili by himself, servants or agents from uttering any defamatory remarks concerning him.

The claimant has stated that his reputation and character as a renowned businessman were damaged by Mr. Kambwili’s accusations against him.

In December last year, Lusaka High Court judge Elita Mwikisa restrained Mr. Kambwili from further defaming Findlay through the drug dealing accusations, saying that if freedom of speech was left unrestricted, it may have serious consequences on the liberties of the individual in a democratic dispensation.

And this year, Mr. Kambwili made an application before the court to have the matter dismissed because Mr. Findlay failed to comply with orders for directions.

In response, Mr. Findlay, through his lawyer Elijah Kaluba, said his unfortunate non-compliance of the orders for directions was not meant to disobey the court in any way as he was still extremely desirous of prosecuting the matter.

